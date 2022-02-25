** New Jersey EMT jumps from moving ambulance after argument

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A New Jersey EMT from Wyckoff is recovering after jumping from a moving ambulance yesterday following an argument with the unit’s driver. The Patch (Michelle Rotuno/February 24) said the medic, 21, who works for a private company, apparently exited the prehospital rig around 1:35 p.m. According to the newspaper, the man ended up on the highway’s shoulder following the jump. He apparently sustained both internal injuries and broken bones. There is no word on his exact condition or on whether police will be further pursuing the matter.