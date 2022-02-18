** UK man jailed for attempting to strangle attending paramedic

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A UK man from Carlisle has been jailed for four months after attempting to strangle a paramedic trying to aid him February 9th. That is the word from the News and Star (Phil Coleman/February 17) which said Nathan Foster, who was drunk at the time, apparently set upon the EMS practitioner around 1 a.m. after the ambulance was called for an unconscious man who was having breathing problems. According to the newspaper, once on-scene medics were told by Foster’s father that he was legally barred from the house. Although Foster attempted to leave, a medic stopped him, prompting Foster to grab the provider by the throat. Foster’s lawyer said his client was debilitated by the disease of alcoholism and was upset about both his dementia suffering mother and a serious leg injury preventing him from working. Along with the above mentioned sentence, he has been tasked with paying the paramedic 150 pounds compensation.