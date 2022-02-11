** Florida paramedic/firefighter gets probation for participating in last year’s January 6th events in Washington D.C.

** A Florida paramedic/firefighter from Sanford received 2 years of probation Thursday after being charged following last year’s January 6th events in Washington, D.C. ClickOrlando.com (February 11) said Andrew James Williams struck a plea deal with federal prosecutors in exchange for no jail time. According to the news site, along with probation he must pay $500 restitution as well as a $10 special assessment fee and must do 60 hours community service in the next year. Williams admitted entering the office of House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying he was caught up in the momentum of the crowd. He copped to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. Since his arrest, he has been on non paid leave from the Sanford Fire Department. A spokesman said they will now begin an internal investigation to determine his future work status.