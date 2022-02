by In

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Ambulance calls higher than pre COVID levels

Pensacola, Florida – SWAT case leads to lawsuits against police, EMS, Navy Federal Credit Union

Austin, Texas – First responders see 100+ crashes in 24 hours

Glasgow, Scotland – Man on drugs spat at police and paramedics who had been tasked with helping him

Chapeltown, UK – Arsonist jailed for attacking paramedics after torching his flat

London, UK – Paramedics take on 31 mile Outrun an Ambulance fundraising run