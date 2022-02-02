by In

Fredericton, New Brunswick – Hospital overcrowding quick fix a band aid on a massive bleeding wound: paramedic head

Niagara Region, Ontario – Politician worried some residents are waiting hours for ambulance after calling 911

Sudbury, Ontario – Paramedicine program saw 207 just in time visits conducted in its inaugural year

Craven County, North Carolina – Funeral set for EMT who died while responding to call

San Francisco, California – Fire department welcomes 4 legged crew members to help EMTs, paramedics, and first responders relieve stress at work

Wilmington, North Carolina – Running calls around the clock: FEMA ambulances assist depleted EMS crews

Auckland, New Zealand – St. John asks independent ambulance services for help, but not with paramedic jobs