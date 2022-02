by In

Vancouver, BC – BC budget: Funds earmarked for new paramedics

Red Bank, Tennessee – Dozens honor loss of longtime EMS captain

Saginaw, Michigan – Dog trained by inmates finds new home with Mobile Medical Response

Madison, Wisconsin – Bill makes it a felony to threaten, attack healthcare workers

Easthampton, Massachusetts – Governor signs law to let EMTs treat and transport injured police dogs

Wiltshire, UK – Man who died waiting for ambulance let down