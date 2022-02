by In

Thunder Bay, Ontario – COVID-19 causes a paramedic staffing shortage at Superior North EMS

Halifax, Nova Scotia – Nova Scotia’s union for paramedics say higher pay needed to help retain workers

Tallahassee, Florida – House panel approves bill granting first responders more time to file PTSD claims

Lancaster, Pennsylvania – Columbia man charged after pulling knife on EMT who was treating him

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Fire and EMS face run-down fleets and staffing issues

Sacramento, California – Bill would pay off student loans for first responders