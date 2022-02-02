by In

Halifax, Nova Scotia – New licence will allow paramedic graduates to work sooner in province

Detroit, Michigan – First responders failed to prevent fatal stabbing of woman in home, lawsuit alleges

Smiths Station, Alabama – Ambulance funding bill could bring millions in federal aid

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Firefighters’ and paramedics’ union sue city over COVID vaccine mandate

Fort Lauderdale, Florida – Firefighters stop man from stealing ambulance

Boston, Massachusetts – Bill to allow emergency treatment, transport of police dogs moves to governor’s desk