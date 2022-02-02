Fleetville, Pennsylvania – EMS workers hit hard by pandemic
Minneapolis, Minnesota – EMS workers depart as demand for services grows
Lauderhill, Florida – Man crawls through ambulance window in carjacking attempt
New York, New York – FDNY using closed NYC school for EMS mental health training
Essex, UK – Amateur footballer left with foot hanging off after ankle break told to wait 11 hours for ambulance
Scotland, UK – Maximum ambulance turnaround times in Scotland hit nearly 11 hours, figures show
New South Wales, Australia – Paramedics vote on industrial action