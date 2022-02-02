by In

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Rural Manitobans should be worried about growing paramedic shortage, union says

Washington, D.C. – DC fire and EMS employees charged with bribery and conspiracy

Tampa, Florida – Local fire departments experience EMT and paramedic shortage

Philippi, West Virginia – Former EMS employee says she was forced to resign after complaining of COVID working conditions

Paris, Tennessee – Woman charged with assaulting EMT

Preston, UK – Fundraiser launched after sudden death of young Army medic from Lancaster

Melbourne, Australia – Unions fear police and paramedic shortage due to booster messaging bungle