Halifax, Nova Scotia – Public Safety Personnel Online Therapy Program launches

Fredericton, New Brunswick – Government announces new online tool to support first responders

Chicago, Illinois – Appeals panel says city not liable for city paramedic accused of private sexual assault

Atlanta, Georgia – A suicide epidemic is killing Georgia’s first responders

Tallahassee, Florida – Legislation giving first responders with PTSD more time for workers’ comp claims advances

Austin, Texas – City selects new EMS chief

Nashua, New Hampshire – AMR launches free EMT training