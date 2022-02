by In

Kelowna, BC – Paramedics in Central Okanagan overworked, understaffed

Galesburg, Illinois – First responders trying to break free from unions

St. Louis, Missouri – 6 dead of suspected drug overdoses in Central West End; 2 first responders treated for suspected opioid exposure

Greenup County, Kentucky – Arrest made following chase involving stolen ambulance

Pretoria, South Africa – EMS workers march to raise awareness on attacks on paramedics