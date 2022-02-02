by In

Strathmore, Alberta – Alberta EMS Citizen Action Group says new advisory board not enough

Ruston, Louisiana – 1 person killed, another hurt when ambulance slams into Jeep from behind

Virginia Beach, Virginia – Longevity, college related incentives passed for firefighters, EMTs, dispatchers

Beaumont, Texas – Acadian expediting training of EMTs to help with shortages

Stillwell, Oklahoma – Cherokee Nation invests $54 million into EMS services

Las Vegas, Nevada – Doctors and EMTs withdraw from consideration for Nevada execution

New South Wales, Australia – Health Secretary can’t rule out strike action from paramedics