by In

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Staff survey suggests Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service workplace culture is passive and defensive

Eugene, Oregon – Former paramedic found guilty of rape

Rutland, Vermont – Panel: The days of volunteer firefighters and EMS are ending

Salt Lake City, Utah – Lawmaker seeks $5M to fund mental health resources for first responders, families

Huntington, West Virginia – Records: Two men charged after found passed out in vehicle, attacked ambulance crew

New South Wales, Australia – NSW paramedics fill in to deliver babies