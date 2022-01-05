** North Carolina city partners with ride share services to transport non emergent patients to hospital

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Uber and Lyft in Mecklenburg, North Carolina are helping to transport non-emergent EMS patients to hospital. That is the word from WCNC (Lana Harris/January 4) which said the move is aimed at addressing paramedic staffing shortages. According to the news site, Mecklenburg EMS covers the cost of the trips. Service spokesman Jonathan Studnek said the partnership with the ride share companies speeds things up and is less expensive for the patient. Since October 1, 2021, 109 such trips have been done though several patients have declined the service. Current ambulance trips in the city run about $1,000 a pop; Lyft rides, alternately, average around $16.