Texas police issue warrant for arrest of New Mexico EMT on indecent assault charges

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Texas police in Potter County have issued an arrest warrant for a Logan, New Mexico volunteer EMT/firefighter who allegedly groped a 17-year-old girl in Amarillo last summer. That is the word from the Quay County Sun (Ron Warnick/January 26) which said Brian Cox, 38, stands accused of molesting the girl in a hotel room the two shared on July 12th. According to the news site, the warrant has been in effect since December 3rd. Cox said last week he did not know about the warrant which is dangling charges of misdemeanor indecent assault. He said the warrant as well as a protection order against him are based on trumped up accusations. A police spokesman in Logan, meanwhile, said they are unable legally to extradite Cox to Texas. Logan, however, has been suspended from his job pending the outcome of the case.