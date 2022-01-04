** Texas medic/firefighter dies unexpectedly at home

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Texas EMS personnel in Lewisville are mourning after paramedic/firefighter Landun Charles passed away suddenly New Year’s Eve. That is the word from CBS DFW (January 3) which said Charles collapsed at home while getting ready for work. According to the news site, his wife attempted CPR, but he was pronounced dead around 8:30 a.m. at Kaufman Hospital. Colleagues remembered Charles as a dedicated emergency worker who also worked as a CareFlight flight paramedic on days off. He leaves behind his pregnant wife Lauren who is expecting their first child. Funeral services are set for Thursday at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Kaufman.