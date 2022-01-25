** Two EMS/fire medics in Baltimore, Maryland killed in vacant house fire

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Baltimore EMT/firefighter and a paramedic/firefighter in Maryland are dead after becoming trapped in a vacant home fire Monday. NBC Washington (Julia Cortez/January 24) said Kenny Lacayo and Kelsey Sadler died at the scene of the blaze. A third firefighter also died there, while a fourth was rescued and is currently listed in critical condition in hospital. Maryland Shock Trauma Dr. Thomas Scalea said the medics suffered cardiac arrests and were not able to be resuscitated. The incident comes nearly seven years after a similar fire at the site in which three firefighters were injured. Funeral services for those killed are pending.