** Sentencing set for today for Hamilton, Ontario paramedic pair convicted in case involving death of teen

CANADA NEWS

** Sentencing is set for today for a pair of Hamilton, Ontario paramedics convicted of failing to provide the necessities of life to a patient who later died from a gunshot wound. That is the word from Global News (Don Mitchell/January 17) which said Steve Snively and Christopher Marchant were convicted in June 2021 in the December 2, 2017 case involving the death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi, 19. Court found the conduct of the two paramedics endangered Al-Hasnawi’s life when they failed to detect a bullet wound to the abdomen, believing his wound to be superficial. Defence counsel insisted during the trial, however, that the medics thought the teen had been hit by a BB gun and was suffering psyche issues.