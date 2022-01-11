** UK paramedic, injured in crash that killed fellow practitioner, faces long recovery road

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A male Kent paramedic, injured in an ambulance crash that killed a fellow EMS practitioner last Wednesday, remains in stable condition in hospital. That is the word from Kent Online (Sean McPolin/January 11) which said the unidentified South East Coast Ambulance Service medic, who suffered undisclosed injures, faces a long recovery. According to the newspaper, the provider survived the accident that killed medic and Newington resident Alice Clark, 21, when the EMS rig collided with a truck. A student paramedic in the ambulance, meanwhile, was treated and released from hospital. Police continue to investigate.