January 7, 2022
** Female UK paramedic killed in collision with cement truck

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A female Kent paramedic is dead after the ambulance she was riding in collided with a cement truck Wednesday. Sky News (Samuel Osborne/January 6) said the South East Coast Ambulance Service unit was en route to an emergency at the time of the crash. According to the news site, a male paramedic was also seriously injured, while a trainee medic suffered a head injury. The truck driver, meanwhile, sustained only minor injuries. At press times, the name of the deceased had not yet been released. Police continue to investigate.

