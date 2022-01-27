** New Brunswick paramedics given ability to treat and release patients

CANADA NEWS

** In light of the latest COVID surge, New Brunswick paramedics are being given the power to treat and release patients at their discretion. The CBC (Marie Sutherland/January 26) said the protocol, which went into effect Monday, is aimed at easing pressure on ERs which are apparently buckling under Omicron strain. According to the news site, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said some 60 per cent of emergency department patients can actually be treated at home or in the community. The new approach should also reduce ambulance offload delays. Medavie president Richard Losier, meanwhile, said he expects the tact could eliminate around 20,000 unnecessary ambulance trips to hospital each year.