Memorial service set for EMS/firefighters killed in last week's building collapse in Maryland

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Wednesday has been set as the date for a memorial service for the EMT/firefighter and paramedic/firefighter killed last week in a Baltimore, Maryland three story building collapse. That is the word from the Las Vegas Sun (January 28) which said the commemoration will be held at the city’s convention center. According to the news site, the service will pay tribute to the lives of firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler, EMT/firefighter Kenny Locayo, as well as Lt. Paul Butrim. A fourth victim, EMT/firefighter John McMaster, has been released from hospital and is now recovering at home. Sadler was also posthumously promoted to Lieutenant on Thursday.