** South African on-duty medic killed in head-on collision New Year’s Day

SOUTH AFRICA NEWS

** A Limpopo paramedic is dead after a head-on collision New Year’s Day which left five other people in the opposing sedan dead. The Times (Belinda Pheto/January 2) said Direng Ramarope passed away while in his ambulance on the NI North. His partner, Phophi Nemafhohoni, remains in hospital in serious but stable condition. According to the news site, Ramarope, worked out of the Makhado EMS station and had 16 years history in emergency services. He was an immediate life support practitioner, as well as being a medical rescuer. Police say initial information indicates, the opposing sedan driver hit the ambulance when attempting to pass another vehicle. Funeral services for Ramarope are pending.