** Omicron inundated Sydney, Australia paramedics asked to take ambulances home to respond to calls on time off

AUSTRALIA NEWS

** Some New South Wales paramedics in Sydney are apparently being asked to take ambulances home after their shifts to respond to calls on hours off. That is the word from The Guardian (Elias Visontay/Laura Murphy-Oates/Jane Lee/January 18) which said the request is part of an Omicron response crisis strategy. According to the news site, paramedics are struggling to keep up with 000 demand, regularly clocking 13 hours on the job each day. The new on-call approach, which is almost never used in urban settings, is also helping to address staff loss due to isolation requirements. A spokesman for the Australian Paramedics Association said practitioners are now being worked to exhaustion, with many suffering gastric problems, headaches, and other ailments due to excessive workloads. Last week, average NSW Ambulance call volumes were about 4,500 per day for emergency call outs. Before Omicron hit, calls had never exceeded 4,000 in one day.