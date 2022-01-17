** Former New Jersey EMT sentenced to 90 days jail time for recording colleagues in work bathrooms

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former New Jersey EMT will spend the next three months in jail after being convicted of recording both male and female colleagues while they were in the washroom. MyCentralJersey.com (Mike Deak/January 14) said Hampton resident Douglas Gimson, 32, who was charged in December 2020, appeared in court Friday in the case involving 13 victims. According to the news site, both males and females were photographed between November 2016 and March 2020. Gimson, who pleaded guilty in September to invasion of privacy x 3, told the court he was wrong to engage in such behaviour. Along with his clink time in the Warren County Jail, he will also be on probation for 3 years and 20 days, can not have contact with his victims, and can not work in the medical field. A psychosexual evaluation was also ordered.