** California paramedic/firefighter killed in skiing accident

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Santa Barbara County emergency responders are mourning after one of their own lost his life during a skiing accident Saturday. KSBY (Ashton McIntyre/January 9) said paramedic/firefighter Joseph De Anda, 33, died around 12:30 p.m. at the China Peak Mountain Resort. De Anda, who resided in San Luis Obispo, died instantly after hitting a tree on a downward slope. He was wearing a helmet at the time. De Anda was remembered as someone who loved helping others. Working EMS for 10 years at the time of his death, he had previously toiled as both a public safety dispatcher and flight medic. Police continue to investigate. Funeral services are pending.