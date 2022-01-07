** Former North Carolina paramedic accused of killing wife with eye drops back in court

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former North Carolina paramedic from Gaston County, accused of poisoning his wife with eye drops in 2018, is expected in court today. WCNC (Hank Lee/January 7) said Joshua Hunsucker, who was arrested in December 2019, will hear discussion on a gag order involving an insurance commissioner and others who spoke publicly about the case in the national media. Hunsucker stands accused of placing the deadly tetrahydrozoline drops in his wife Stacy’s water glass. Along with the criminal case, he also faces a civil wrongful death lawsuit from Stacy Robinson Hunsucker’s family. The action alleges Hunsucker killed his wife to get a $250,000 life insurance payout. At the time of Stacy’s death, he was allegedly engaged in an affair with another woman.