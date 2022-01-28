** Las Vegas first responders in Nevada get training to identify victims of human trafficking

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Nevada first responders in Las Vegas are now being taught to determine whether a patient is a victim of human trafficking. KTNV (Jeremy Chen/January 27) said the effort to identify potential victims will see literally hundreds of emergency services personnel trained. According to the news site, 186 cases of human trafficking were identified in Nevada in 2020, many of which involved the city of Las Vegas. Along with being an international travel hub, the city’s status as a tourist attraction provides a ready venue for the trafficking of minors and women.