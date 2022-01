** Boston EMT dies unexpectedly at home

** A Massachusetts EMT from Boston is dead after dying unexpectedly at home. News 7 Boston (Frank O’Laughlin/January 21) said Matthew Clancy, 34, passed away from unknown causes earlier this week. According to the news site, Clancy graduated from his EMS training in 2017. There is no information on the date of his demise or on family members he left behind. Funeral services are pending.