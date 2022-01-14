** Winnipeg paramedics in Manitoba struggling to counteract patient drug overdoses with standard Narcan dosages

CANADA NEWS

** Winnipeg paramedics in Manitoba are apparently struggling to combat drug overdoses with standard dosages of Narcan. That is the word from CTV News (Kayla Rosen/January 10) which said street drugs are becoming so potent that medics require ever more increasing levels of Naloxone to revive patients. According to the news site, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service paramedic public education coordinator Cory Guest said those in the field are encountering patients who have taken drugs never seen before or ones cut with toxic substances. Guest said overdose deaths involving opioids appear to be continuing to climb with no plateau in site.