by In

Toronto, Ontario – Paramedics call for standardized mental health benefits as working conditions deteriorate through the pandemic

Vancouver, BC – Former BC paramedic launches not-for-profit to help first responders with PTSD

St. Paul, Minnesota – Paramedic testifies in federal trial of 3 ex-officers in George Floyd’s death

Union, New York – 40% of ambulance staff have COVID symptoms; FEMA to help