by In

Ottawa, Ontario – Paramedics union sounds alarm over high stress levels, low morale

Medicine Hat, Alberta – Community paramedics offering mobile vaccine clinics to where it is needed most

Red Deer, Alberta – Mayor and council pleased with announcement of third party review of ambulance dispatch

Baltimore, Maryland – EMT/firefighter in fiery collapse released from hospital

Chicago, Illinois – Mental health first responders replace police on some calls

Queensland, Australia – Death of man who died waiting for ambulance under investigation