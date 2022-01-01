Airdrie, Alberta – Paramedic suspended without pay following social media posts

Vancouver, BC – Paramedics call for resources as mental health issues spike

Calgary, Alberta – Province launches EMS advisory committee to address pressure on system

Nashville, Tennessee – Long time paramedic captain dies from complications of COVID-19

Lansing, Michigan – Michigan EMS groups need roughly 1,000 more paramedics, EMTs

Perth, Western Australia – Nearly 6,000 West Aussies had to call an ambulance in 2021 after getting too drunk