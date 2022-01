by In

Waterloo Region, Ontario – As hospital admissions stall, ambulance gridlock rises

Victoria, BC – Per capita number of overdose calls seen by paramedics greater in Victoria than in Vancouver

Lansing, Michigan – Ambulance runs into cardiology building

St. Louis, Missouri – In omicron surge, ambulances field record COVID-19 calls

Queensland, Australia – Family of man who died waiting for ambulance files formal complaint

Gauteng, South Africa – Paramedics plead with communities to report criminals targeting EMS crews