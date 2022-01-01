Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario – Local paramedics mostly got COVID from each other, not from patients
Thunder Bay, Ontario – City to expand EMS
Lutz, Florida – Still questions, but no charges tied to narcotics allegedly stolen by paramedic
Westminster, Maryland – Longtime paramedic/firefighter dies from COVID-19
McPherson, Kansas – EMT dies of COVID related complications
Kent, UK – Roadside memorial service for paramedic killed in crash
Gauteng, South Africa – Emergency services personnel to seek police escorts after attack on paramedics