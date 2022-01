by In

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Paramedics battle code red influx

Durham, Ontario – Paramedics contending with staffing, violence, and hospital delays as pandemic continues

Sacramento, California – First responders blast long emergency room wait times at Capitol hearing

Franklin County, Kentucky – EMS, hospital association at odds over hospital transport delays

Wichita, Kansas – Flags lowered to half staff to honor EMT who died from COVID-19 complications

Los Angeles, California – LA ambulance response times improving, says EMS director