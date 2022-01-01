by In

Red Deer, Alberta – Mayor meeting with health minister to try to restore local ambulance dispatching

Santa Rosa County, Florida – Paramedics get $15,000 incentive to combat first responder shortage

Sacramento, California – Ambulance offloading delays reach ears of California Assembly

San Diego, California – Law firm to file complaint on behalf of hundreds of first responders

West Valley City, Utah – Paramedics now carrying non-opioid medications to combat opioid crisis

Victoria, Australia – Australian Defence Force to assist paramedics