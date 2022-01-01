Red Deer, Alberta – Mayor meeting with health minister to try to restore local ambulance dispatching
Santa Rosa County, Florida – Paramedics get $15,000 incentive to combat first responder shortage
Sacramento, California – Ambulance offloading delays reach ears of California Assembly
San Diego, California – Law firm to file complaint on behalf of hundreds of first responders
West Valley City, Utah – Paramedics now carrying non-opioid medications to combat opioid crisis
Victoria, Australia – Australian Defence Force to assist paramedics