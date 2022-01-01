by In

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Councillors request plan to add more paramedics, relieve EMS pressure

Montreal, Quebec – Paramedics seek arbitrator’s help in negotations with province

Ottawa, Ontario – City asks Ontario government to help to clear emergency room backlogs for paramedics

Charlesvoix, Quebec – Quebec paramedics want to install art to ease ambulance stress

Halifax, Nova Scotia – NS transfer vehicles now responding to emergencies, says paramedics’ union

Edinburgh, Indiana – EMT charged with battery after placing thumbs on patient’s eyes in ambulance

Queensland, Australia – Paramedic exhausted by call-outs to patients with mild symptoms