Renfrew County, Ontario – Paramedics develop alternative care path for diversion of non acute patients from emergency rooms

Vancouver, BC – Paramedics responded to nearly 100 overdoses a day in 2021

St. John’s, Newfoundland – NL emergency services scramble to cover Omicron related worker shortages

Norfolk, Virginia – City has 800 job openings, nearly one third of which are for first responders

Pensacola, Florida – 911, EMS tied up with unnecessary COVID-related calls, officials say

Queensland, Australia – Ambulance service probes woman’s death