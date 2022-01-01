by

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – COVID-19 surges, but first responders not experiencing staff shortages

Toronto, Ontario – Toronto absolutely seeing delays to low priority ambulance calls due to offloading delays, city says

Ottawa, Ontario – Pair of paramedics earn stork pins after successfully delivering baby at roadside

New York, New York – A dozen FDNY EMTs left disabled after suffering COVID: union

Santa Barbara, California – Foundation raising funds for paramedic’s family after deadly skiing accident