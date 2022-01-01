Simcoe County, Ontario – Code Red: Paramedics feeling pandemic burn out
Edmonton, Alberta – Lack of paramedics causes severe wait times over holidays
London, Ontario – Ambulance service strains to meet skyrocketting demand amid COVID-19 Omicron wave
Hamilton, Ontario – Paramedics to provide home care for stable COVID-19 patients
Jefferson City, Missouri – State to honor first responders injured in the line of duty with new award
Austin, Texas – More than 60 EMS personnel out due to COVID-19
Baltimore, Maryland – Man steals ambulance and crashes into police vehicles