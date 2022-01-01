Toronto, Ontario – GTA hospitals, paramedic services experiencing critical staff shortages amid COVID surge
Lewes, Delaware – Paramedic arrested for stealing vaccine cards and selling them to unvaccinated clients
Trenton, New Jersey – Ambulance services warn of devastation if NJ staffing rule lapses
Washington, D.C. – 800+ DC employees, including paramedics, face suspension, firing for failure to get vaccines
Andrew County, Missouri – Community comes together for paramedic impacted by fire
Bristol, UK – Man who exposed buttocks and assaulted paramedics is jailed
Newcastle upon Tyne, UK – Ambulance service: Patients asked to take lift to hospital