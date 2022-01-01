by In

London, Ontario – Fire, ambulance services feeling staffing fallout of COVID-19 surge

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Dozens of first responders off work due to COVID-19: city

Flagler County, Florida – EMTs deliver New Year’s baby in ambulance heading to hospital

Albany, New York – National Guard soldiers to become certified EMTs

Chicago, Illinois – Services set for fallen EMT/firefighter

New York, New York – Widows of NYC first responders must pay for health insurance after policy change

Charlotte, North Carolina – Mecklenburg EMS requests federal assistance with ambulance strike teams due to increased strain, COVID-19 surge