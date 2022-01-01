by In

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario – Paramedics to assume additional duties this month

New York, New York – Family of slain FDNY EMT yet to see accused killer on trial 5 years later

San Diego, California – Air ambulance crash victims honored with candlelight vigil

Oakland, Maryland – Man convicted in blood smeared ambulance case

Colchester, UK – Girl with back injury waits 16 hours for ambulance

Yorkshire, UK – Ambulance service hit with significant staff sickness due to COVID

Western Australia – Ambulance ramping doubled in 2021 despite lack of WA COVID-19 cases