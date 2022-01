by In

Vancouver, BC – BC paramedics respond to 50 hypothermia, frostbite calls in four days

Toronto, Ontario – Toronto planning for paramedic and fire service staff shortages due to Omicron

Bonnyville, Alberta – Drone causes problems for STARS air ambulance

Washington, D.C. – Federal ban on surprise medical bills took effect January 1st

Scotland, UK – Call for apology over ambulance staffing shortages

New South Wales, Australia – New fleet of ambulance aircraft take to the skies