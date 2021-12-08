** Milwaukee, Wisconsin medic critically injured in bus/ambulance crash

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Milwaukee, Wisconsin EMT was critically injured Tuesday after a bus/ambulance crash that injured three other people. TMJ4 (Ubali Ali/December 8) said the mishap, which occurred as the prehospital rig was parked at a curb with its emergency lights on, resulted in the EMS vehicle overturning. According to the news site, the injured 30-year-old provider remains in hospital, while his partner was treated and released. A third ambulance occupant was also injured. The driver of the bus, meanwhile, escaped largely unscathed. Initial information indicates that the bus plowed into the ambulance from behind. Police continue to investigate.