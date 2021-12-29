** Pennsylvania paramedic/firefighter dies from COVD-19

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Pennsylvania medics in Royersford are mourning the loss of one of their own after the death of paramedic/firefighter Michael Lessar earlier this week from COVID. CBS3 (December 29) said Lessar, who was an Army Veteran, contracted his illness while on the job with the Royersford Fire Department and Friendship Ambulance. Colleagues remembered him as someone always ready to help. At the time of his death, he had worked in EMS/fire for some 30 years. Funeral services are pending.