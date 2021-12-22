** Lack of ambulances sees Calgary police in Alberta transport critically injured stabbing victim to hospital

CANADA NEWS

** An ambulance shortage in Calgary Sunday resulted in police transporting a stabbing victim to hospital. That is the word from CTV News (Tyson Fedor/December 21) which said the 5:30 p.m. incident occurred after a serious assault and resulted in the patient arriving at the hospital in critical condition. According to the news site, he has since been upgraded to stable condition. A spokesman for the Health Sciences Association of Alberta (HSAA) said the province must take action regarding strained ambulance resources. HSAA president Mike Parker said unavailable prehospital units and ever increasing response times are taxing the system. In November, for example, HSAA stats noted 269 times in which EMS responses in the province extended past half an hour. Health Minister Jason Copping, meanwhile, admitted the health care situation was challenging, but said steps are being taken to fix issues.