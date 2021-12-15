** Lengthy ambulance waits in UK could stretch overnight in West Midlands

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** Ambulance delays in West Midlands are becoming so bad that some urgent but not critical callers could be waiting overnight to get EMS at their door. That is the word from the Birmingham Mail (Jane Haynes/December 15) which said average waits during the holidays will likely be at least six hours. According to the newspaper, COVID pressure on the ambulance and hospital system is now seeing dozens of EMS units waiting outside A & Es to offload patients at any given time. 999 call assessor Sajaid Hussain said he has never seen the situation this bad in then years of working with the service. EMS brass, meanwhile, are scrambling to recruit more dispatchers and medics, while hospitals are now strategizing solutions to deal with the surge.